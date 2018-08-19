Kim vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Who Has The Sexiest Bikini Pics Of 2018?

The oldest Kardashian sisters, Kim and Kourtney, have been feuding like crazy on this season of ‘KUWTK,’ and we’re putting them up against each other once again in the ultimate bikini battle! Who’s rockin’ swimsuits best in 2018!?

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian have both taken their fair share of bikini pics in 2018 so far, and we’ve rounded up the hottest of them all! Back in April, the ladies actually went on a tropical vacation together, and there was no shortage of bathing suit shots from the trip. Whether they were posing together in their swimsuits, or showing off their figures in solo shots, these two really went all-out. Kim took some super sexy shots kneeling in the water, while Kourt channeled a Baywatch babe by exiting the ocean while dripping wet in her bikini. Naturally, both women always looked incredible.

Meanwhile, earlier this summer, Kim did some major promotion for her new KKW fragrance, and it involved a lot of social media posts in a bikini! Kim put her booty on full display for the promo pics, as she was wearing nothing but a skimpy white bikini in the shots. Kourt knows how to rock a thong two-piece, too, by the way — she put her full butt front and center while kneeling in a floral thong bikini, and it did not get a great reaction from her then-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” he wrote. YIKES! Clearly, this was just one of their issues, as they split a few weeks later.

Kourt used the breakup as another excuse to post a bikini pic, too. Just days after the news broke, she posted a pic of herself floating in the water while wearing a skimpy blue swimsuit and admitted that she was “detoxing.” Eat your heart out, Younes!

