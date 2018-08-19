Jennifer Lopez showed off major cleavage and toned abs when she promoted a special collection of Niyama Sol workout leggings in a new Instagram pic on Aug. 18 and her smile was bigger than ever!

Jennifer Lopez, 49, looked amazing when she took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to flaunt her stunning figure in pics that promoted her new collection of Niyama Sol leggings. In one eye-catching pic, the singer can be seen happily wearing the colorful patterned leggings while leaning over and showing off major cleavage in a black sports bra. “I know you guys have seen me living in my @Niyamasol leggings, I mean I wear them everywhere…LOL! Let me tell you why I have fallen in love…,” she started her caption for the post. “Niyama means positive habits for a healthy and spiritual way of life, values we can all stand by. Plus they’re an entirely green company! Besides having the best fit out there, ALL of their clothing is made from recycled plastic!!”

J.Lo then went on to address her upcoming Video Vanguard award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards and how the legging company celebrated the achievement. “🚨 SUPER COOL NEWS ALERT 🚨: When they heard about my MTV Video Vanguard award, they took my stan-dom to the NEXT level…so I’m so excited to announce TODAY they are dropping a tribute collection inspired by my music and career!!,” she excitingly continued. “Jennifer Lopez X Niyamasol for YOU! ♥️ Every month through 2018 we will release a new design starting with the VANGUARD legging and matching top!! This company’s spirit and mantra touched my heart & soul and I can’t wait to see these on YOU, go to my stories and swipe up to see the entire collection and don’t forget to show me your #Mysolstyle #JLONiyamasol”

Jennifer has a lot to be happy about. She just celebrated her 49th birthday in July and seems to be in her prime both in her career and in her life. She’s always enjoying her time with her 10-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and her relationship with Alex Rodriguez, 43, is stronger than ever. The couple embraced their love this summer with an incredible vacation in Capri.

We love seeing Jennifer happy and healthy! It’s great to know she’s living her best life and we can’t wait to see her receive her iconic award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20! It’s sure to be memorable!