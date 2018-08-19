Halsey Flaunts Her Booty In The Shortest Daisy Dukes & Huge Thigh-High Boots

Halsey flaunted her amazing body on Instagram when she posted a sexy Boomerang video of herself in a crop top, short Daisy Dukes and thigh-high boots before her performance at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival on Aug. 18.

Halsey, 23, took to Instagram on Aug. 18 to show off her performance outfit in a Boomerang video before the Billboard Hot 100 Festival and she looked sexier than ever. The singer flaunted her behind in a pair of VERY short denim shorts along with a white crop top and matching thigh-high boots. She also showed off a new darker hairstyle in the confident clip. “New look for @hot100fest !!! Thanks guys 🔥🦋🔥🦋,” Halsey captioned the video.

This isn’t the first time Halsey flaunted her gorgeous bod in revealing clothing. She’s always turning heads and strutting her stuff in whatever she pleases and we’ll be the first to admit that she definitely looks good while doing it! The brunette beauty is not afraid to be herself and not just when it comes to her clothes either. She’s also known for speaking her mind on social media and standing up for what she believes in. Whether it’s about her frustration with hotel shampoo not being made for women of color or advising fans not to sleep with exes, she knows how to capture attention in all the right ways.

That attention was apparent when some trolls criticized her for a photo she posted that showed her sporting an afro. Although Halsey is biracial, some people claimed the afro was a wig, but she set the record straight when she responded to say it was her natural hair that grew out under the wigs she does regularly wear. “I can’t believe I spent a whole damn year growing out my curls under those wigs for y’all to say my natural hair looks like a wig… some f***ed up s*** lmao,” she lightheartedly responded.

We love seeing Halsey’s different looks on various occasions because she never fails to disappoint! Whether she’s on stage or going on a casual outing, it’s great to see a woman who knows who she is and is comfortable with it!