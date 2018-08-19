Drake just added more fuel to his feud with Kanye West! During his concert, the rapper changed a lyric in one of his songs to diss ‘Ye! Watch the moment here!

If you thought the feud between Pusha T, Kanye West and Drake was over, think again. During one of his Aubrey and the Three Migos tour stops at The United Center in Chicago, Drake dissed the Yeezy designer by swapping one of his lyrics for a harsh diss. The drama went down when Drizzy started singing “Know Yourself,” but switched the line “Then Kanye dropped” to “Then Kanye flopped.”

ICYMI, the beef between Drake and Kanye first started in May when Pusha T released his album DAYTONA, which Kim Kardashian‘s husband produced. On one of the tracks, “Infrared,” Pusha slammed the Degrassi alum for allegedly using a ghostwriter to pen his songs. Drake quickly retaliated by dropping “Duppy Freestyle” which clapped back at both artists, and called out Kanye who has admitted to having Drake help him with his own song, “Father Stretch My Hands.”

Drizzy put out another freestyle, “Behind Barz,” in July with UK rap channel Link Up TV. The artist, once again, went in on Pusha and the Yeezy designer. In the first verse, Drake sounds off about a guy who “start dissin’ and doing reposts,” which seemed to be referencing how Pusha threw shade at him and then retweeted Kanye’s response to the feud. The tweet said, “I’ve never been about beef I’m about love lines were crossed and it’s not good for anyone so this is dead now.”

yooo @IamAkademiks drake switch the lines in “Know Yourself” and said KANYE FLOPPED pic.twitter.com/dYKQzXGwVV — Ov3rrrrr (@Over_Random) August 18, 2018

The “God’s Plan” hitmaker also slammed Kanye and his clothing line directly in the freestyle, rapping: “They wanna link when they go no chunes / They too worried about sellin’ out shoes / I don’t give a f*** about jeans or crap / Or going to Milan or going to the Met.”