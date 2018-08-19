Backstreet Boys Concert Horror: 14 Fans Injured After Structure Collapses

This is so scary! At least 14 fans were injured waiting for the Backstreet Boys to perform in Oklahoma after harsh weather conditions caused a structure to collapse. Here’s what we know.

While waiting for the Backstreet Boys show to begin in Oklahoma, severe weather conditions caused a structure to collapse, injuring at least 14 fans, according to TMZ. Fans were reportedly waiting in a large tented area at the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville when the harsh weather caused the awning to fall on top of them. The concertgoers were treated by emergency personnel and transported to local hospitals.

Nick Carter tweeted about the incident, sending well wishes to the hurt fans. “Waiting and praying for our fans that were injured. If we can perform were ready to go. But safety is first.” Shortly after, the band put out a message on Twitter canceling the show.

“We never want to put our fans in harm’s way and with tonight’s weather and the injuries from earlier, we have decided to cancel the show and will attempt to reschedule,” BSB tweeted. “The most important thing is for everyone to get home safely and we will see you all very soon!”

Band member Howie D also tweeted about the ordeal, expressing concern for those who were injured. “So sad as I was really excited for us to rock Oklahoma tonight. Instead the weather did it’s own pre show performance and showed us all up. Hope everyone’s ok and safe,” he wrote.

In a second tweet to a concertgoer, Howie revealed that it devastated him to disappoint the crowd. “I could see everyone so patiently waiting again in line from the window in my room and it broke my heart seeing everyone leave when they got word the show had to be canceled,” he said. Footage from the venue showed that several people were hurt, but thankfully no deaths have been reported thus far.