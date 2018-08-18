Simonne Kerr: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Star, 31, Who Was Stabbed To Death

Simonne Kerr was horrifically killed in her apartment and found dead on Aug. 15. Here are five things to know about her and the ongoing homicide case.

Simonne Kerr was murdered in her apartment, and was found dead on Aug. 15 with a stab injury. She was only 31 when she died. Here’s what you need to know about the Britain’s Got Talent finalist and her homicide case:

1. A man has been charged with her murder. Kerr was stabbed to death in her London apartment and was found dead on Aug. 15. A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police tells HollywoodLife: “A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Wandsworth. Desmond Sylva, 40, of Grayshott Road, SW11 was charged with murder on 16 August. He will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates Court on 17 August. While formal identification awaits, police are confident that the victim is 31-year-old Simonne Samantha Kerr, originally from Wembley. The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command are leading the investigation. At this stage, police are not looking for anyone else in connection with this investigation.”

2. She made it to the finals of Britain’s Got Talent. Kerr entered the competition as part of the B Positive Choir, and they made it into the season 12 finals as a wild-card entry. They ultimately lost to comedian Lost Voice Guy.

3. She was part of B Positive Choir. The group is made up of 60 singers who suffer from sickle cell anemia or have a friend or loved one battling the condition. After the news of Kerr’s tragic death, the choir shared a message to Twitter that said, “Our thoughts are with Simonne’s family at this tragic time. She was a valued member of the B Positive choir who was passionate about blood donation following the loss of her son. We are devastated at the loss of a well-loved choir member and friend.”

Our thoughts are with Simonne’s family at this tragic time. She was a valued member of the B Positive choir who was passionate about blood donation following the loss of her son. We are devastated at the loss of a well-loved choir member and friend.https://t.co/0dINx71ixb — B Positive Choir (@bpositivechoir) August 17, 2018

4. Her son died when he was six years old. Kerr’s son, Kavele, was born with sickle cell anemia and died from the disease in 2015. The loss of her child is what prompted Kerr to join B Positive Choir. “I got to spend six wonderful years watching Kavele grow and though there were a handful of hospitalizations in his short life, I was positive that he would live a full life into adulthood,” she said in a video she made for the NHS Blood and Transplant Center, in hopes of bringing awareness to the blood disease and increase blood donations.

5. She was a nurse. Kerr worked in hematology and oncology at Guys and St. Thomas Hospital in south London. She also volunteered with the Sickle Cell Society. Her close friend John James, the chief executive of Britain’s Sickle Cell Society tweeted, “So so shocked to hear that our friend, Sickle Cell Society volunteer and B-Positive Choir member Simonne Kerr has been tragically killed. In shock. My thoughts are with her mother, siblings and other family members.”