Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Congratulate Nick & Priyanka Chopra On Engagement In Sweet Posts

Sophie Turner is excited to have Priyanka Chopra as a sister-in-law! She and her fiancé Joe Jonas posted the sweetest messages about Priyanka and Nick’s engagement!

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra made their engagement Instagram official on Aug. 18 after their traditional engagement ceremony in Mumbai. Shortly after they shared photos from the special event, another happily engaged couple, Sophie Turner and Nick’s brother Joe Jonas, congratulated them.

Sophie shared the photo Nick and Priyanka first announced their engagement with and captioned it, “Wow. First I’m blessed with an incredible future brother-in-law, and now such an beautiful, inside and out, future sister-in-law. I’m so excited to welcome you into the family @priyankachopra . I love you both @nickjonas.”

Joe shared the same photo his fiancée did, adding the caption, “I couldn’t be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra We love you.” So sweet! Joe and Sophie have been engaged since last fall.

Also, in case you’re wondering, Nick’s oldest brother Kevin Jonas shared the image as well, albeit on his Instagram story, with the caption “Congratulations @nickjonas @priyankachopra!!!” Kevin’s wife, Danielle Jonas, sent her own congratulatory remarks too, writing, “Wishing you a life time of love and happiness” on her own social media account.

As previously reported, Nick and Priyanka held their traditional engagement ceremony, known as a roka ceremony in India, this morning in front of both of their families. The event marked the first ceremony in their Indian wedding. The pair posed with their parents in front of a “NP” logo afterwards as part of their engagement photos. They will also be hosting another larger party tonight.