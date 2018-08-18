Safaree Going To VMAs Amid Nicki Minaj Feud: Extra Security Added To Avoid Nasty Run-In

This could get awkward! Safaree and Nicki Minaj are both planning on attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 20 after interacting in a nasty online feud in the past week. Will they dangerously come face to face?

Exes Safaree, 37, and Nicki Minaj, 35, are both attending the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Aug. 20 and after the wild feud they’ve had on social media in the past week, we can’t help but wonder if there will be an awkward and potentially messy run-in! Although nothing’s for certain, there is reportedly a plan in place to avoid the duo from running into each other and it involves security! The guards who will be on duty for the night are aware of what’s going on between the former lovebirds and are on high alert to avoid any potentially bad confrontations, according to TMZ.

While the proper precautions take place, the show should be a great one. Nicki will be at the popular event to represent her new album, Queen, with a performance and Safaree is attending to represent VH1. This will be the first time Safaree and Nicki are in the same place since the feud, which got pretty heated when Safaree accused Nicki of allegedly stabbing him and trying to kill him. The “Superbass” rapper also clapped back by calling Safaree a liar and a thief.

Nicki and Safaree dated for 12 years before breaking things off back in 2014. Although Safaree has claimed he still loves Nicki, things between them have been pretty rough and they have both commented about their disappointments with the relationship. With the most recent feud, it doesn’t seem like they’ve put the past fully behind them so it will be interesting to see how long the disses last. We hope these two can somehow put their differences aside and agree to a truce someday soon!