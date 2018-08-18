Priyanka Chopra’s Family Has ‘Totally Embraced’ Nick Jonas: They See How He ‘Loves & Adores Her’

Priyanka Chopra’s family members are thrilled about her engagement to Nick Jonas and feel he’s a wonderful man who will be a great husband to her in the near future.

Nick Jonas, 25, confirmed his exciting engagement to Priyanka Chopra, 36, in a loving Instagram post on Aug. 18 and it turns out his new fiancee’s family is just as thrilled as the both of them. “Priyanka’s family has totally embraced Nick, they adore him and have made him feel totally welcome, and it’s the same with Priyanka and Nick’s family,” a source close to Nick EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Priyanka’s family really appreciate how well Nick treats their daughter, they love how respectful he is towards her, and can see how much he clearly loves and adores her. Although they are culturally very different, at the heart of it both families are very similar, they’re very close and tight knit, with strong morals and religious faith—so they actually blend together incredibly well.”

As far as when the two lovebirds will walk down the aisle, they are looking to do it as soon as possible. “Nick and Priyanka can’t wait to get married and start their new life together, they know that they want to be together forever so they see no point in having a long engagement,” the source continued. “They have discussed starting a family of their own and they’re both in agreement that they definitely want a large one, and they plan to start trying for a baby as soon as they’re married.”

The happy couple reportedly got engaged on Priyanka’s 36th birthday back on July 18 after dating for just two months. The pair were close friends for years before they decided to become more than friends and it definitely has paid off. Nick recently visited India to meet with Priyanka’s family members and it seems like everything is going great for the soon-to-be bride and groom! We can’t wait to see them get married in the future!

We have reached out to Priyanka and Nick’s reps for comment.