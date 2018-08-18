Nick Jonas Confirms Engagement To ‘Future Mrs. Jonas’ Priyanka Chopra With Romantic Pics

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just confirmed their engagement! Check out their sweet photos and her stunning ring here!

We hear wedding bells! Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra just made their engagement Instagram official, and we can’t get over the romantic photos! On Nick’s page, he posted a picture of his fiancée gazing into his eyes with her hand (and her ring!) on his chest. He captioned the sweet image, “Future Mrs. Jonas. My heart. My love.”

Priyanka shared the same photo but with a slightly different message. “Taken.. With all my heart and soul..” she wrote. The “Jealous” singer then hilariously commented, “Wow congrats… He’s the luckiest guy in the world.”

But the social media love didn’t end there. A few hours later, the Quantico star shared a series of photos from their traditional engagement ceremony (known in India as a roka ceremony) that took place in Mumbai with both of their families. In one of the pics, the couple poses in front of an “NP” logo. She captioned the set with, “The only way to do this… with Family and God. Thank you all for your wishes and blessings.”

The priest who performed the ritual spoke to reporters after the ceremony. “We have performed a puja [a prayer ritual] for a happy and a prosperous life of Priyanka Chopra and Nicki Jonas,” he said, according to the Indian Express which has been reporting the festivities live. “After Lord Ganesha’s puja, they performed their engagement ceremony. All the family members were present at the puja.” There will be another bigger party tonight to celebrate their love.

Becoming formally engaged before their families marks the first ceremony in the pair‘s Indian wedding. As E! reported earlier this week, this is just what the actress wants. “Priyanka wants everything to be traditional to respect her family’s values, and definitely an Indian wedding,” the source said. “All of the plans are moving quickly and Priyanka and Nick do not want to have a long engagement.”

Congrats to the happy couple!