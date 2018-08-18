Morgan Miller Posts Devastating Pic Of 19-Month-Old Daughter Emmy’s Final Moments After Drowning

Bode Miller’s wife, Morgan Miller, took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to post a heartbreaking photo that showed her cradling their late 19-month-old daughter Emmy right after her fatal drowning.

So sad. Olympian Bode Miller‘s wife, Morgan Miller recently shared an absolutely devastating photo of their 19-month-old daughter, Emeline (Emmy for short), in the final moments after her fatal drowning three months ago and it reflects the utter sadness and desperation the family were feeling at the horrible time. The photo, which was posted to Instagram on Aug. 17, shows a sobbing Morgan holding Emmy as doctors work on her to try and save her life through oxygen and other means. “I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love,” Morgan’s caption for the photo began. “I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.”

Bode and Morgan gave their first public interview about the drowning on Today back in July and they took the opportunity to not only remember little Emmy but to shed light on Emmy’s shocking accident and the dangers of kids and drowning. “A child under 30 pounds can drown in 30 seconds,” Morgan, who is now expecting their third child, said in the interview. “And I just keep counting to 30 in my head. That was all I needed. And so it was one of those things that as a parent now — survey the home to see if it’s safe for a child to be [in].”

Emmy drowned in a pool when she unknowingly walked out of a crowded house during a party at a friend’s home and the incident happened extremely quickly, which is why the parents want to raise awareness and prevent such a thing from happening to other kids in the future.

We continue to send healing wishes to all those affected by Emmy’s sad passing. Despite the immense grief Bode and Morgan must be going through, it’s good to see them out there fighting for a cause that will help keep their daughter’s memory alive and help others in the process.