Kourtney Kardashian ‘Suffering’ After Younes Split: It’s Opened Old Wounds From Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s breakup from Younes Bendjima is bringing up a whole slew of emotions that she initially dealt with when she ended things with Scott Disick. Here’s why she’s ‘suffering’ right now.

Going through a breakup tends to be a very emotional time. After splitting from Younes Bendjima last month, Kourtney Kardashian has been struggling with difficult feelings that go all the way back to when she was with Scott Disick.

“Kourtney had very deep feelings for Younes and although she swears she won’t give him another chance, she’s suffering the loss of love right now,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It hurts and what’s even worse is that this breakup has brought back all the old feelings of betrayal she experienced so many times with Scott. It was her relationship with Younes that helped her end things with Scott for good. But now that she’s been betrayed by Younes, the same exact way Scott betrayed her, it’s opened up the old wound.”

Even though Kourt’s hurt, she’s been focusing less on the split and more on her three kids, Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. “Kourtney is doing great,” a source told People. “She isn’t seeing Younes. She is happy being single for now.”

Her previous drama with Scott also helped her to make the decision to cut things off from the French model. “After all the drama with Scott over the years, she wasn’t going to put up with any drama from Younes,” the insider told the magazine. “She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.” Boy, bye!