Wearing a skirt with a high slit is always a risk, but Kim Kardashian dared to do it! Unfortunately, it ended up showing her underwear and a botched spray tan on her leg.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to taking fashion risks, but sometimes they don’t always pan out the way she probably wanted them to. While stepping out in Miami on Aug. 17, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a neon green one-shoulder crop top with matching wrap skirt that featured an extremely high slit.

While she was walking, the skirt accidentally parted, showing a splotchy spray tan on her upper thigh, as well as her lime green thong. Hey, at least she color-coordinated her underwear just in case!

But even though the look didn’t cooperate for a moment in front of the paparazzi, she still looked great. She opted against accessorizing, and wore her long, dark hair down and in waves.

Kim, who has been hanging out in the Florida city with pals Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen, seems to really be digging the bright green hue lately. Earlier on the trip, the social media maven was spotted out and about while wearing a wig in the neon color. For that night out, she rocked a black leather ensemble. Then, after leaving Prime 112 steakhouse with Larsa, Kim got into her ride for the night – a bright green Lamborghini that matched her hair perfectly. Anyone else feeling green with envy over Kim’s Miami getaway?