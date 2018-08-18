See Pic
Kim Kardashian Reveals Spray Tan Malfunction & Underwear In Barely There Skirt — Pic

Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian flashes her tiny bright green underwear as she steps out looking super tan. Kim was seen enjoying the night out with Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen as she shows off much darker skin. Kim gets some help out of their bright neon car as they arrive at their location. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Kim Kardashian is seen with her two children enjoying the afternoon in Miami, Florida on David Grutman's new Yacht. Kim has dieted heavily and worked out nearly every day to get down to a stunning 119lbs. Mrs Kanye West flaunted her slender frame as she took photos of herself on a sleek whiter speed boat while off the coast of Miami. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 16 AUGUST 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: RSKM / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kim Kardashian 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' TV show, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Jul 2018 Kim Kardashian arriving at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles
Wearing a skirt with a high slit is always a risk, but Kim Kardashian dared to do it! Unfortunately, it ended up showing her underwear and a botched spray tan on her leg.

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to taking fashion risks, but sometimes they don’t always pan out the way she probably wanted them to. While stepping out in Miami on Aug. 17, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star rocked a neon green one-shoulder crop top with matching wrap skirt that featured an extremely high slit.

While she was walking, the skirt accidentally parted, showing a splotchy spray tan on her upper thigh, as well as her lime green thong. Hey, at least she color-coordinated her underwear just in case!

But even though the look didn’t cooperate for a moment in front of the paparazzi, she still looked great. She opted against accessorizing, and wore her long, dark hair down and in waves.

Kim, who has been hanging out in the Florida city with pals Jonathan Cheban and Larsa Pippen, seems to really be digging the bright green hue lately. Earlier on the trip, the social media maven was spotted out and about while wearing a wig in the neon color. For that night out, she rocked a black leather ensemble. Then, after leaving Prime 112 steakhouse with Larsa, Kim got into her ride for the night – a bright green Lamborghini that matched her hair perfectly. Anyone else feeling green with envy over Kim’s Miami getaway?