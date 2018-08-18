16 Pics Of The Hottest VMAs Performance Looks Ever: Cardi B’s Sexy Silver Bodysuit & More

The hottest looks aren’t just on the red carpet! Stars like Cardi B, Halsey, Beyonce, and more have stunned in some seriously sexy outfits at the VMAs during their performances. Check out our gallery of the hottest looks!

There are always so many epic fashion moments at the MTV Video Music Awards. Everyone knows about the red carpet, but the VMAs stage is home to some of the sexiest looks we’ve ever seen. Seriously. It’s hard to narrow dow the hottest outfits!

At the 2017 pre-show, Cardi B, 25, sparkled in a see-through bedazzled bodysuit with a matching role and $10,000 Saint Laurent boots. She won’t be performing this year, but this performance look is one we won’t soon forget! Fifth Harmony also performed at the 2017 and slayed. The ladies — Normani Kordei, 22, Dinah Jane, 21, Lauren Jauregui, 22, and 25-year-old Ally Brooke — looked incredible in sexy silver and black outfits as they performed “Down.”

Whenever Nicki Minaj, 35, performs at the VMAs, her looks are always memorable. At the 2014 VMAs, she channeled Poison Ivy in a green sequined crop top and tiny matching shorts. She returned to the Video Music Awards stage a few years later with Ariana Grande, 25, in a skintight latex bodysuit.

When it comes to performances, you can’t talk about the VMAs without talking about Miley Cyrus, 25. The singer notoriously performed her hit “We Can’t Stop” at the 2013 show, wearing a latex crop top and underwear as she twerked on Robin Thicke, 41. She came back to perform at the VMAs in 2017 and rocked a different sexy look. She gave off serious retro vibes in a pink outfit.

Beyonce, 36, Rihanna, 30, Taylor Swift, 28, and more have all rocked hot looks on the VMAs stage, so take a look at all the sexiest outfits in our gallery now! The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards airs Aug. 20 at 9 p.m. on MTV, with a pre-show starting at 8 p.m!