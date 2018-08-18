Chris Watts: Daughter, 4, Sang That He Was Her Hero Before He Was Charged With Strangling Her

A video has emerged of Bella Watts, 4, sweetly singing about her dad, Chris Watts, before he was shockingly charged with killing her, her 3-year-old sister and their mom.

Colorado dad and husband, Chris Watts, 33, is expected to be officially charged on Aug. 19 with the shocking murders of his pregnant wife, Shanann, 34, and their two daughters, Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, and now a heartbreaking Facebook video has surfaced that shows little Bella pleasantly singing about him before the terrible incident. In the video, Bella can be seen sitting in a car seat while smiling and singing about her daddy being her hero as the person filming says, “aw” in the end. Chris has been accused of strangling both of his daughters after he confessed to the crime on Aug. 15 and their bodies along with Shanann’s body were found stuffed in oil containers at his place of work. SEE THE VIDEO OF BELLA SINGING HERE.

Court papers show that Chris’ lawyers filed a motion on Aug. 17 in Weld County, Colorado and it asked for DNA to be taken from both little girls’ necks indicating that they were strangled. Despite the new filing, there has been no official cause of death for the girls or Shanann revealed yet since their bodies were found on Aug. 16. Mourners started lining up flowers and stuffed animals outside the family’s suburban home shortly after the bodies were located, sadly just two days before Shanann was planning a gender reveal party for her unborn baby.

Before Chris confessed to the murders, he made several public appeals for Shanann and their daughters’ safe return but now he’s being held without bail and could face the death penalty, which is rare in the state of Colorado. If he is convicted and doesn’t receive the death penalty, at a minimum, he will face life in prison without parole. No motive for the killings has been determined yet.