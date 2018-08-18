Blac Chyna Competes With Kim K & Kylie Jenner With Look-Alike Platinum Bob Makeover

Blonde bobs are all the rage lately! Blac Chyna wore one out after Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian both sported the chic look. See the pics of their platinum locks here!

The Kardashian-Jenner women tend to rock darker hair, but most of them have experimented with lighter shades. Most recently, Kylie Jenner has been sporting a platinum blonde bob in all of her Instagram pics.

The lighter look is relatively recent – she debuted her blonde hair at her 21st birthday party on Aug. 10, which she wore in a long ponytail thanks to hair extensions that reportedly cost $8,000. Shortly after the celebrations though, she started rocking her hair in the much shorter cut.

The look is very similar to one that Khloe Kardashian is currently sporting and also the hairstyle Kim Kardashian chose to promote her KKW Beauty brand with back in March. But another Kardashian-adjacent woman also just jumped on the trend. Rob Kardashian‘s ex Blac Chyna had her white-blonde locks parted at the center and cut to her chin for an event on Aug. 17.

For the occasion, Chyna paired her trendy hairstyle with black lipstick, fake lashes and pink eyeshadow. She showed off her beauty look on Instagram, and called it a “very Goth / Bride of Chucky look. She wore a black sheer dress that featured ruffles and showed off her many tattoos underneath.

So is the reality star copying the Kardashians with her hairstyle? Maybe. Or maybe they’re all copying me circa 2014 when I rocked a blonde bob on the reg. Who’s to say? What matters is bleaching your hair until it’s dead and chopping a large chunk of it off is a trend that’s here to stay. And we love it.