Ariana Grande Sobs & Barely Makes It Through Emotional Interview About Manchester Bombing

This is so heartbreaking to watch. Ariana Grande completely lost it and sobbed during a radio interview when discussing the 2017 bombing at her Manchester concert that killed 22 people.

Over a year later Ariana Grande is still deeply traumatized by the deadly terrorist attack at her Manchester, England concert that killed 22 people and injured 139 fans. She just released her fourth studio album Sweetener and has appeared to confirm that the track “Get Well Soon” is about the bombing. It has a 5:22 run time, the same number as the date of the May 22, 2017 attack. The 25-year-old sobbed uncontrollably while discussing it during an Aug. 17 interview with Ebro Darden on Beats One Radio. He noted that when the song was playing for listeners, Ariana had begun crying and asked once they were back on the air if she wanted to talk about it and she started sobbing again. .

Ebro discussed how Ari has gone through extensive therapy to deal with the PTSD she suffered following the deadly attack. As for the song, Ariana said “It’s about being there for each other and helping each other through scary times and anxiety. You know, some dark sh*t out there man, we just have to be there for each other as much as we can” she said, halting several times to wipe away tears and catch her breath as she was so worked up and emotional.

“Cause you never f**ing know, you know? So I wanted to make songs that make people feel good and less alone. It’s not just that, it’s about personal demons and anxiety and more intimate tragedies as well. Mental health is so important. People don’t pay enough mind to it….people don’t pay attention to what’s inside. I’m so sorry, I’m falling apart,” she said through tears. Ari continued that she “just wanted to give a hug to people musically” with “Get Well Soon.”

“People are permanently affected by this sh*t…It’s like perspective, it changes everything . It chances your life quite a bit, you know. You want to be more present and follow happy impulses and stay in the moment. You try not to give in to fear because obviously that’s the whole point in being here. That was the point of finishing my tour was to set an example for my fans who were fearless enough to show up,” she bravely continued.

Ariana is still deeply haunted by the deadly attack at her concert. “The truth is it’s scary. It’s scary going anywhere. You look at places differently…I don’t want to have metal detectors at my shows. I don’t want people taking tiny a** bags into my shows. But you better bring that tiny a** bag and walk though that metal detector. It’s scary and it’s some real sh*t. You don’t want to give in, you don’t want to be afraid. It’s still there though,” she confessed.