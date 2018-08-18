Abby Lee Miller Begs Fans For Prayers As She Fights 103 Fever & Low White Blood Count In Cancer Battle

Abby Lee Miller posted new pics to her Instagram on Aug. 17 that show her bravely continuing treatment for her scary cancer battle as she revealed that she was struggling with a high fever and low blood count.

Abby Lee Miller, 51, is one brave soul. The Dance Moms star took to Instagram on Aug. 17 to continue sharing photos of herself going through treatment for her non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma diagnosis at a hospital and despite the struggles, she was all smiles. In one post, Abby asked fans for prayers as she revealed that she was running a fever and had a low white blood cell count. “It’s Friday 👍🏼Yay & Pray 🙏🏻 my white blood cell count goes up and my 103 fever goes down! Yikes! #abbylee#abbyleemiller #dancemoms #aldc #aldcla#spinesurgery,” she captioned a photo that showed her laying in a hospital bed and giving a thumbs up. Another recent photo showed her using a machine that is designed to help her muscles learn how to walk properly again after having spine surgery.

Abby was first diagnosed with the cancer right after she was released from prison back in April 2018. She checked into the hospital complaining of excruciating pain in her back and had to have emergency surgery right away. Since then, Abby’s looks like she’s lost a lot of weight and is continuing to be in high spirits as she goes through one of the toughest battles of her life.

Before the cancer diagnosis, Abby made controversial headlines for being found guilty of bankruptcy fraud and was serving a prison sentence of one year and a day. Despite the criticism, she has seemed to come back stronger and more hopeful than before and now that she’s had to embark on her tough healthy journey, fans are supporting her every step of the way with warm wishes every time she posts an update on social media.

We continue to wish Abby a lot of healing as she continues doing her best to fight the horrible illness. It’s always good to see a lot of positive light around her and her determination to beat the cancer is a step in the right direction. Here’s to a full recovery!