2 Chainz Marries Kesha Ward In The Most Extra Wedding Ever — Watch The Bengal Tiger Used In Ceremony

Congrats! 2 Chainz happily got married (again!) to Kesha Ward in Miami on Aug. 18 and the ceremony was nothing short of wildly amazing! Check out the Bengal tiger that made an appearance at the nuptials!

2 Chainz, 40, and Kesha Ward just got married in a ceremony so extravagant there was even a tiger involved! The rapper and his new bride wed at the Gianni Versace Mansion in Miami on Aug. 18 and as promised, it was a day to remember! A white Bengal tiger in a cage shockingly showed up to the venue with a caretaker shortly before the elaborate ceremony, which it reportedly took part in. We’re not sure what it did at the ceremony but a source on the scene told TMZ that it’s arrival was nothing short of amazing and it was expected to be leaving after the festivities at 6 p.m. CHECK OUT VIDEO OF THE TIGER’S ARRIVAL TO THE CEREMONY HERE!

Although the tiger didn’t seem cool with being stuck in a small cage with hardly any room, the caretaker told onlookers that it would be switched to a better and cleaner cage just in time for the ceremony so we’re hoping things went smoothly! About 10 security guards were also around the tiger at all times to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

2 Chainz and Kesha were already married before the ceremony but they made headlines during the 2018 Met Gala in May when they became engaged again on the red carpet. 2 Chainz happily got down on one knee and presented Kesha with a beautiful ring before they embraced after she said yes. The happy couple share three children together and were first married in 2013. We wish them more wonderful and loving years together as a two-time wedded husband and wife!