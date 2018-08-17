Younes Bendjima Spotted Driving Less Flashy Car After Trolled For ‘Slumming It’ Post-Kourtney Split

Welcome to life post Kourtney Kardashian, Younes Bendjima! Younes was ‘slumming it’ again in LA, forced to trade in his luxury whip for a Ford SUV. The horror!

Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, 25, was spotted driving a Ford SUV in Los Angeles on August 16 — a far cry from the Bentley convertible that he used to cruise around in. You see, that luxury car belongs to Kourtney, and she definitely revoked those privileges when they broke up. Now, Younes is just a normal person like the rest of us. That’s what happens when you (allegedly) cheat on a Kardashian!

It doesn’t help that his outing in a normal car came so soon after he was seen at a Crunch gym in LA by Vanderpump Rules star Jax Taylor, who made fun of him on Instagram for “slumming it” post-Kourtney. “When Kourtney Kardashian dumps you and you have to slum it like the rest of us at a normal gym. No more figi (sic) water either. Got to drink that smart water now,” he captioned a mirror selfie that captioned Younes chilling in the background of the gym’s weight room. Yikes, that’s rough.

Obviously, Kourtney’s never letting Younes near her convertible, or herself for that matter, ever again. Kourtney, as a source told PEOPLE, is reportedly never speaking to him again after his alleged infidelity. ““After all the drama with Scott [Disick] over the years, she wasn’t going to put up with any drama from Younes,” the source said. “She cut him off. She is focused on her kids and herself.” Good for her!

What’s next? Will Younes be seen shopping at a — gasp — supermarket buying off-brand snacks? Or shopping at Kohl’s? Bye bye, dude.