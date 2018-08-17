Wonder Gadot: 5 Things To Know About Horse Gearing Up To Compete For The Travers Stakes

Get to know Wonder Gadot, a big name in the horse racing community. Many are wondering: Will she win the Travers Stakes on Aug. 25?

Meet Wonder Gadot. No, not Gal Gadot, 33, although she was named after the Wonder Woman actress. And for good reason. Like the superhero, this thoroughbred racing horse is fast as it is powerful. “That’s how highly we thought of her,” her owner told Daily Racing Forum on Feb. 15. At just three years old, she’s won the first two legs of the Canadian Triple Crown race this summer. Understandably, there’s much buzz in the horse racing community about her running against other champions in the Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in New York. This race has a purse of $1.25 million!

1. Wonder Gadot won two first-place titles and four second-place titles this year. She set an impressive record this year by finishing first in the Canadian Triple Crown’s first two legs. She won the Queen’s Plate on June 30 and the Prince of Wales Stakes on July 24. Earlier this year, she faced tougher horses in the Woodbine Oaks, Kentucky Oaks-G1, Fantasy-G3 and Silverbulletday, running second in all four races.

2. She makes big money. Here’s a fun fact. Wonder Gadot earned more for winning the Queen’s Plate — which had a purse of $1 million CAD, or roughly $765,490 USD — than Gal Gadot was paid for Wonder Woman ($300,000). The Prince of Wales Stakes had a purse of $400,000 USD. With the winner’s share usually being around 60 percent of the purse, Wonder Gadot has total career earnings of around $1.4 million USD.

3. Wonder Gadot’s owner is a dominating force in the entertainment industry. It’s Mark Casse who trains Wonder Gadot and Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez who rides her. But Wonder Gadot’s owner is actually Gary Barber, 61, the co-founder of Spyglass Entertainment. He also used to be MGM’s CEO and chairman for five months until the board of directors fired him (reason unknown) on March 19. He was the executive producer of the blockbusters Memoirs of a Geisha and The Legend of Zorro, among many other films.

4. Wonder Gadot may set a record. If Wonder Gadot manages to become the Travers Stakes champion, she’ll be the first female horse to do so since Lady Rotha in 1915.

5. She’s pretty much a horse protégé. In 2017, Wonder Gadot was named the Canadian Champion Two-Year-Old Filly. A “filly” is any female horse that’s three years old or younger, meaning she hopefully still has many races ahead of her!