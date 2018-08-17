Wonder Gadot: 5 Things To Know About Horse Gearing Up To Compete For Canadian Triple Crown

Get to know Wonder Gadot, a big name in the equestrian community. Many are wondering: Will she win the Canadian Triple Crown’s last race on Aug. 18?

Meet Wonder Gadot. No, not Gal Gadot, 33, although this horse was named after the Wonder Woman actress. And for good reason. Like the superhero, this thoroughbred horse is fast as it is powerful. “That’s how highly we thought of her,” her owner told Daily Racing Forum on Feb. 15. She’s won the first two legs of the Canadian Triple Crown race this summer. Understandably, there’s much buzz in the equestrian community that she’ll be the Canadian Triple Crown champion after the race’s last leg on Aug. 18.

1. Wonder Gadot won two first-place titles and four runner-up titles this year. The speedy horse’s chances of winning the big race on Aug. 18 are high after already finishing first in the Canadian Triple Crown’s first two legs. She won the Queen’s Plate on June 30 and the Prince of Wales Stakes on July 24. Earlier this year, she galloped to second place at Woodbine Oaks, Kentucky Oaks-G1, Fantasy-G3 and Silverbulletday.

2. Yes, a horse made more money this summer than the average salary for a doctor. Her win at the Queen’s Plate earned her a whopping paycheck of $1 million dollars. She took home $400,000 after winning the Prince of Wales Stakes.

3. Wonder Gadot’s owner is a dominating force in the entertainment industry. Although it’s Mark Casse who trains and rides the horse, Wonder Gadot’s owner is actually Gary Barber, 61, the co-founder of Spyglass Entertainment. He also used to be MGM’s CEO and chairman for five months until the board of directors fired him (reason unknown) on March 19. He was the executive producer of the blockbusters Memoirs of a Geisha and The Legend of Zorro, among many other films.

4. Wonder Gadot may set a record. After the last leg of the Canadian Triple Crown, she’ll also be racing in Travers Stake, also known as the Midsummer Derby. If Wonder Gadot manages to become the Travers Stake champion, she’ll be the first female horse to do so since Lady Roth in 2015.

5. She’s pretty much a horse protégé. In 2017, Wonder Gadot was named the Canadian Champion Two-Year-Old Filly. A “filly” is equestrian talk for a two-year-old horse, meaning she already achieved impressive stats before her post-filly career…and that’s when things start getting serious.