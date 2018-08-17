Watermelon Hair: Paris Jackson, Lucy Hale & More Rock The Hottest New Trend

How can you not love this trend? Watermelon hair is all the rage right now! See the best celebs rocking this fun summer look!

Wow, we are loving this trend! Despite what you may think, watermelon hair is actually not characterized by vivid fuchsia and green hues, it’s much more subtle! The beautiful color is actually a play off of the viral trend of rose gold hair, but features a slightly deeper pigment. “Rose gold has more of a pastel-y vibe that can easily wash out quicker. Watermelon has a little more pigment, therefore it can last a little longer,” according to celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri. So, who can be seen rocking this trend? Only the biggest stars in Hollywood! Everyone from Paris Jackson to Lucy Hale have been sporting pink-tinged locks.

Paris can be credited with kicking this trend off. She was one of the first to do it, and everyone took notice! Her hairstylist Riawna Capri posted an image of Jackson to her Instagram, describing the color as “#WatermelonShine.” She totally sparked the trend when she dyed Jackson’s always blonde hair an orange and pink tone in early August.

Lucy Hale is also slaying this look! The actress showed up to the premiere of her film Truth or Dare sporting watermelon tinted locks and she looked stunning! She chose to wear her hair tied up in a ponytail for the premiere, with just a few pink strands framing her face. Her fairytale hued hair was the perfect contrast to her super dark black lips, and dress of the same color.

Gigi Hadid chose to hop on the watermelon hair bandwagon as well – but she did it in a really intense way! Her watermelon hair featured a slightly deeper pigment than Paris and Lucy opted for, and it looked perfect on the model. Gigi’s super blunt bangs and slick straight hair showcased the color in the fiercest way, and we can’t take our eyes off her!

Be sure to check out all the stars who are sporting this summertime look in the gallery above. Maybe, you’ll even be inspired to try out the daring trend yourself!