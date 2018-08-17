Tara Reid Admits She First Thought ‘Sharknado’ Was ‘So Stupid’: I Wanted To ‘Take The Money & Run’

Tara Reid has been in a ton of cult classic films, but she never thought that ‘Sharknado’ would be one of them! The iconic actress spoke to HollywoodLife ahead of the final installment of ‘Sharknado.’

Tara Reid knew that American Pie was going to be a huge hit, but when she got the script for Sharknado, she couldn’t help but laugh. “I thought, ‘This is the worst movie I’ve ever read in my life. It’s so stupid,'” Tara revealed on the HollywoodLife.com podcast. “And that night I went out to dinner with my friends. I said, ‘You have no idea. I just read the worst script ever, this is ridiculous.’ And my friends were like, ‘This is legend, this is hilarious. No one is going to see it anyway. For us, you’ve got to do it and we’ll all watch it.” So, Tara called her agent and told her to do the movie, thinking she’d just “have fun” and “take the money and run.” “And boom, the opposite of anything I ever thought,” Tara revealed. “I thought American Pie was a cult movie.”

The sixth and final installment of Sharknado premieres on SYFY on Sunday, August 19th at 8PM ET, and it’s bittersweet for Tara and the rest of the cast. “It’s been a great run for the last six years, and we’ve all really enjoyed ourselves,” Tara admitted. “I’m really happy that we signed on to the dumbest movie of all time.” All jokes aside, the actress says this final movie may be the one that makes the most sense! “We’ve saved the world, we’ve traveled the world, I’ve given birth in a shark in outer space, how much more can we do that makes it funny?” Tara laughed, looking back on the last five movies. “Then, we got this script, and it really made sense. We’re time traveling to all different places, and the thing that made me laugh the most, was that we travel in a giant soup pot.” Yup, leave it to the creators of Sharknado to continue to come up with the most bizarre yet hysterical spoofs for the Sharknado series.

“It doesn’t make sense, but Sharknado doesn’t make sense,” Tara said, and she’s so right. To celebrate the final Sharknado hitting the TV screen, Tara is releasing her perfume Shark by Tara, which can be purchased on her website and Amazon! Be sure to tune in to Sharknado at 8 PM ET on August 19th!