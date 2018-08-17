‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Contestant, 31, Stabbed To Death At An Apartment In London

So tragic! Beautiful ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ contestant Simonne Kerr has been stabbed to death in her London apartment. We’ve go the sad details on her murder.

This is just heartbreaking. Britain’s Got Talent finalist Simonne Kerr has been murdered in her London apartment and a man who lived with the singer has been taken into custody. “A woman, aged 31, was found with stab injury. She was pronounced dead at the scene,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement released on Aug. 16 after the murder occurred the day prior. They added that, “While formal identification awaits, police are confident that the victim is 31-year-old Simonne Samantha Kerr, originally from Wembley.” A man who lived with Simonne named Desmond Sylva, 40, has been charged with her murder and made his first court appearance on Aug. 17.

Simonne was part of the musical act B Positive Choir, made up of 60 singers who suffer with sickle cell anemia or have a friend or relative battling the condition. She had lost her six-year-old son to the disease that he was born with in 2015, which prompted her to join the group. “I got to spend six wonderful years watching Kavele grow and though there were a handful of hospitalizations in his short life, I was positive that he would live a full life into adulthood,” she revealed in a video she made for the NHS Blood and Transplant Center, hoping to bring awareness to the blood disease and increase blood donations.

B Positive is in mourning over Simonne’s tragic murder. The group posted a message to Twitter that read “Our thoughts are with Simonne’s family at this tragic time. She was a valued member of the B Positive choir who was passionate about blood donation following the loss of her son. We are devastated at the loss of a well-loved choir member and friend,” along with a lovely photo of Simonne and Kavele, The choir was a wild-card entry into the BGT season 12 finals but lost to comedian Lost Voice Guy.