Selena Gomez Not Going To The MTV Video Music Awards — Avoiding Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Selena Gomez is not going to the MTV VMAs! A source close to the her told HL EXCLUSIVELY if Justin Bieber’s potential attendance weighed in on her decision.

Selena Gomez won’t be making an appearance at Monday’s MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall — but it has nothing to do with whether Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be there (he is as of yet unconfirmed for the show). A source close to Selena told us EXCLUSIVELY how she’s not interested in going if she’s not performing and not up for any awards. “Selena isn’t the biggest fan of awards shows unless she is performing or winning certain awards on the night and both of those things aren’t really happening for her at the VMAs,” our source said. “She isn’t really selling anything right now either so she is going to pass.” When it comes down to it, it’s just a matter of not wasting any of her time.

However, just because she isn’t going, doesn’t mean she’s not rooting for some of her musician besties. In fact, there are two people in particular that she hopes win big! “She is hoping Taylor and Camilla win everything they are up for, but she won’t be there herself because she feels she’ll be in the way and there is really no reason for her to be there anyways,” our source added.

Once again, Selena is not dipping out of attending because she wants to avoid anyone. “She’s not trying to avoid anyone,” our source went on to say. “She just doesn’t want to put in the effort for minimal reward.” We’ll of course keep you posted on whether or not Justin ends up making a surprise appearance at the show or not.