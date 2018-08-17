Rosamund Pike Says She Was Asked To ‘Drop’ Her Dress & Strip Down For A ‘James Bond’ Audition

An exciting audition for the ‘James Bond’ film ‘Die Another Day’ turned into a mortifying request, as Rosamund Pike describes in a new interview.

Rosamund Pike, 39, was only 21 when she attended her first major film audition for Die Another Day in 2002. Up against the big James Bond franchise with a humble IMDb profile, Rosamund didn’t have much power. But she still didn’t give it away. “I remember them saying I was to drop my dress and appear in my underwear,” the Gone Girl actress claimed in an Amazon’s Audible Sessions interview, as reported by The Independent. “On the day, I don’t know how I got the resolve and strength of mind, but I just thought ‘actually sod that, if they’re gonna see me in my underwear, they better give me the job.'”

But she didn’t flash any underwear. Rosamund was indignant — after all, the costume director reportedly already made her change. She showed up to the casting call in her grandma’s silk gown, but the movie team supposedly had a different idea of what an “evening dress” should be. Rosamund quoted what the costume director had reportedly told her, saying, “That’s a very beautiful dress, but in Bond films we wear things a little more like this.” Rosamund added that the costume director proceeded to hold up a piece that was basically “three pieces of string.” The actress – whom you may also recognize as Jane from Pride & Prejudice — confessed, “I realized I was in a completely different world and way out of my depth. So, I put on this shimmering sheath, or whatever the order of the day was, but I didn’t drop it.”

But she wasn’t just shy about the alleged stripping request. Rosamund was protecting her reputation. “So, I thought, ‘There’s no way I’m going to take off a dress in the audition for this tape to be sent around Los Angeles and to be judged on that,'” she shared. So brave! And fortunately, the report claims that the producers were just as impressed as us. They still cast her as Miranda Frost, the love interest of James Bond, who was played by Pierce Brosnan, 65, in the 2002 adaptation.

To the credit of the Die Another Day team, Rosamund added that “there wasn’t an ounce of feeling uncomfortable while I was on that set.” That was mostly thanks to the on-set female producer Barbara Broccoli, 58. The actress gushed, “I look back over my experience on the Bond film and think, my goodness [producer] Barbara Broccoli was way ahead of all this #MeToo movement.”