‘Dancing With The Stars’ Offers Omarosa A Slot On Season 27: They Want Her More Than Anyone Else

Omarosa is making BIG waves with her Trump tell-all book, ‘Unhinged,’ and because of it, she’s the most sought-out contestant for this season of ‘Dancing With The Stars’!

Casting is still being finalized for season 27 of Dancing With The Stars, and HollywoodLife is hearing EXCLUSIVELY that Omarosa is a hot ticket. “Omarosa is the one person they want next season more than anyone else,” an insider tells us. “They have already reached out and are hoping to make a deal with her to join the show for this upcoming season. It’s not official, but the offer is 100% there for her to join.” As always, ABC does not comment on casting rumors, but promised an announcement will be coming closer to the Sept. 24 premiere.

Omarosa has been making major headlines recently because of her book, Unhinged, which was released on Aug. 14. In the book, along with interviews to promote it, she revealed bombshell stories about Donald Trump and his family. Omarosa worked for Trump in the White House from 2016-2017, and the book is her memoir of what she saw and overheard. The 44-year-old first formed a rapport with Trump while appearing on The Apprentice, followed by Celebrity Apprentice and All-Star Celebrity Apprentice. She then served as the Director of African-American Outreach for his presidential campaign for 2016, and after he was elected, she became the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She resigned in Dec. 2017.

In Unhinged, Omarosa accused President Trump of being a “racist,” and claimed that tapes existed of him using the “n-word.” However, White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said the book is full of “lies and false accusations.”

Dancing With The Stars returns to ABC on Sept. 24. HollywoodLife has also heard that stars like Brie Bella, Mama June, Scottie Pippen, Tori Spelling, Jonathan Scott and Becca Kufrin have been asked to join the cast.