Miranda Lambert’s BF Finally Finalizes Divorce From Ex As Romance Heats Up On Tour

It’s about time! Miranda Lambert’s romance with boyfriend Evan Felker has been heating up, but until now, he was a married man! Is he finally putting his wife in the past?

After four months of dating country superstar Miranda Lambert, 34, Evan Felker, also 34, is a free man. Free from his ex-wife that is! The Turnpike Troubadours frontman is finally divorced from Staci Felker, and is ready to dedicate his full attention to Miranda. We’re sure Miranda is thrilled with this news!

Rumors of of Miranda and Evan’s relationship started swirling this past April, when they were first spotted getting cozy. Obviously, at the time, Evan was still married to Staci, and it caused all the drama! Evan allegedly ghosted his wife completely as he began dating the “White Liar” singer, and even took a secret trip with the country star!

Of course, fans were fast to call Miranda a homewrecker as she jumped into a relationship with a married man, a label the star was not happy about. “Miranda definitely doesn’t like being in the spotlight like this, having her love life scrutinized and analyzed is her idea of hell, but she realizes it’s part and parcel of being famous,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Miranda thinks it’s unfortunate that Evan’s ex is making a public show out of their breakup, and implying she’s a homewrecker, because, she insists, that’s not the case at all.”

Miranda may say that’s not the case, but Evan DID start dating the country crooner while on tour with her, while his then wife was back home. At one point, his angry ex even accused him of crawling home to her. In a now deleted Instagram post, Staci bashed her ex.“ I took those calls, because that’s what a wife does. I’m still his wife. I’ve done everything to be a good one because deep down I thought it might change things. Less than a week later, I was sent to the hospital and couldn’t reach him. That’s not a real man. That’s not a country boy and certainly no cowboy. Not a husband I’ll ever take back because I was scared and he was gone. Again,” she said at the time.

Ok, given Staci’s vicious words, and the fact that the divorce is FINALLY settled, it really may be the end of the road for the pair. For Evan and Miranda, it’s a new beginning! Evan’s band joined Miranda on tour this summer, and he was all smiles each night opening up for his famous girlfriend!