Lili Reinhart, AnnaSophia Robb, Mandy Moore & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

From floral dresses to designer gowns, to head-to-toe orange, celebs really out did themselves with their fashion this week. See the top 10 style moments here!

Lili Reinhart made the 2018 Teen Choice Awards a major fashion moment when she arrived on the red carpet in a pink sequined gown by Monique Lhuillier. The hot pink number was pretty glamorous for the more casual awards show, but we can’t say no to any style that draws inspiration from Elle Woods. The actress rounded out her look with red, pointed-toe heels

Lili’s Riverdale co-star Camila Mendes also dressed to impress this week. She wore a pastel light pink and green floral wrap dress to the InStyle Day of Indulgence party in Los Angeles on Aug. 12. She paired the feminine frock, which featured a ruffle trim, with white trainers and a black handbag. Debra Messing attended the same event in a cobalt blue dress with pleated belt by Rhode Resort which she paired with peep-toe wedges and a geometric patterned bag. Mandy Moore was spotted in the same color on her leather Isabel Marant dress at a This Is Us event earlier in the week.

AnnaSophia Robb made a major case for orange by rocking a light orange square neckline top from Lorod and blood orange pants to the BUILD Speaker Series in New York on Aug. 16. She paired the look with funky heels of the same citrus hue. Jessica Biel also kept things monochromatic when she wore a pale blue Elie Saab jumpsuit with white pointed-toe heels to a screening of “The Sinner” on Aug. 15.

Peta Murgatroyd wowed in a black satin top and pinstripe pants set at an event on Aug. 15 while Winnie Harlow opted to wear the dark hue on an Alexander Wang lace mini dress. Elizabeth Olsen looked perfect for summer in white pants and a tie-front pastel blue top while out and about in Los Angeles. Julianne Hough also rocked white, but on a Cushnie Et Ochs feather dress for the Industry Dance Awards.