Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Does She Fear He’ll Cheat On Her Like Tristan Did To Khloe?

With two Kardashian sisters allegedly being cheated on by their men, we’ve got details on if Kylie Jenner is worried that baby daddy Travis Scott will follow suit and step out on her.

First Tristan Thompson, 27, allegedly cheated on pregnant Khloe Kardashian, 34, in April less than a week before their baby was due. Now Kourtney Kardashian, 39, has found herself single after a year of dating 25-year-old model Younes Bendjima, who allegedly stepped out on her as well. Fortunately for Kylie Jenner, 21, she picked a very good partner in Travis Scott, who has stayed faithful to her and makes her feel completely special. “Travis makes Kylie feel secure in ways that no other boyfriend ever has before, he makes her feel like the most amazing and beautiful woman in the world, and there’s no games with him,” a source close to the cosmetics mogul tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie never feels like Travis is checking out other girls, and he never makes comments about how hot other chicks are, or how great some girl looks wearing something, his attention is always on Kylie 100 percent, and he always makes her feel like a total queen. Travis is always telling Kylie how lucky he is to be with her, and he’s always paying her compliments and telling her how beautiful she is,” our insider continues.

“He’s like the opposite of Tyga who always made Kylie feel like she wasn’t pretty or sexy enough. With Travis, Kylie is never left in doubt that she’s the center of his world, and she trusts him totally. Their relationship is so strong and healthy. She’s never felt so completely loved and cherished,” our insider adds.

The two have turned out to be the ultimate power couple, landing their own cover of the Aug. 2018 GQ where Kylie straddled her man in a sexy one piece swimsuit. The accompanying article let fans in on their incredibly private life together. The lip kit mogul even said that the “Kardashian Curse” is silly and when it comes to men whose careers plummet after dating one of the sisters, she claims “They come and can’t handle it.” As for anything negative about the family, Travis sweetly admitted, “I don’t be looking at s–t. Kylie actually likes me for me.” Travis is on top of the music world right now as his brilliant new album Astroworld is one of the best received discs of 2018 and Forbes just declared Kylie to be a near-billionaire thanks to her Kylie Cosmetics line. Talk about a winning couple!