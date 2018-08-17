See Pics
Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian Flashes Butt In Tight Shorts After Khloe & Kim Flaunt Rumps — Competing?

Los Angeles, Ca - Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned legs in short workout shorts after her workout. Kourtney looks great as she is seen heading back to her ride with a coffee in hand. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, Ca - Kourtney Kardashian shows off her toned legs in short workout shorts after her workout. Kourtney looks great as she is seen heading back to her ride with a coffee in hand. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 17 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian all look stunning as they arrive to Craig's eatery to celebrate Kylie Jenner's 21 birthday party in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kendall Jenner,Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian Ref: SPL5015252 100818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Photographer Group / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.

A pair of tiny Adidas shorts perked up not only Kourtney Kardashian’s booty, but her stats in the rankings for best butt among the Kardashian sisters. See her toned butt, here!

Fitness junkie Kourtney Kardashian, 39, just stepped into the ring. Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s rumps have been hogging the headlines, but they have a worthy opponent after photos surfaced of their older sister on Aug. 17. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed walking to her car after a fitness session wearing the tiniest of workout clothes! With everything else the sisters have competed over — even who’s having the best sex — we wouldn’t be surprised if Kourtney felt the need to step up her flaunting game.

Kourtney’s butt has, for the most part, taken a short hiatus from the public eye. It’s been over a month now since the KUWTK star posted a “butt selfie” to Instagram on July 16, under which her ex-boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, 25, wrote, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Kourtney’s butt has practically gone in hiding ever since! But Kourtney’s backside didn’t remain in the shadows for too long. Kim posted a cheeky Instagram to advertise the Yeezy “Butter 350s” sneakers on Aug. 5 and Khloe’s booty looked especially peachy in her one-piece swimsuits during her Mexico getaway this past week. Naturally, this must’ve prompted Kourtney to show the public what they’ve been missing!

And we can confirm that looking sexy is especially a competition between Kourtney and her 37-year-old sister, Kim. “Kourtney and Kim are very competitive with each other, especially when it comes to who has the hottest mom body,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on May 16. “Kourtney thinks she is the best-looking mom while Kim works hard to be the sexiest one in the family.” We think this is a contest that calls for a fair tie.

Backgrid
Backgrid

We’re expecting to see even more post-gym photos now that Kourtney’s got more time on her hands as a free woman! A report surfaced on Aug. 16 that she’s “cut off” her ex-boo Younes, according to a People source.