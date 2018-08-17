A pair of tiny Adidas shorts perked up not only Kourtney Kardashian’s booty, but her stats in the rankings for best butt among the Kardashian sisters. See her toned butt, here!

Fitness junkie Kourtney Kardashian, 39, just stepped into the ring. Khloe and Kim Kardashian’s rumps have been hogging the headlines, but they have a worthy opponent after photos surfaced of their older sister on Aug. 17. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was photographed walking to her car after a fitness session wearing the tiniest of workout clothes! With everything else the sisters have competed over — even who’s having the best sex — we wouldn’t be surprised if Kourtney felt the need to step up her flaunting game.

Kourtney’s butt has, for the most part, taken a short hiatus from the public eye. It’s been over a month now since the KUWTK star posted a “butt selfie” to Instagram on July 16, under which her ex-boyfriend of two years, Younes Bendjima, 25, wrote, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” Kourtney’s butt has practically gone in hiding ever since! But Kourtney’s backside didn’t remain in the shadows for too long. Kim posted a cheeky Instagram to advertise the Yeezy “Butter 350s” sneakers on Aug. 5 and Khloe’s booty looked especially peachy in her one-piece swimsuits during her Mexico getaway this past week. Naturally, this must’ve prompted Kourtney to show the public what they’ve been missing!

And we can confirm that looking sexy is especially a competition between Kourtney and her 37-year-old sister, Kim. “Kourtney and Kim are very competitive with each other, especially when it comes to who has the hottest mom body,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on May 16. “Kourtney thinks she is the best-looking mom while Kim works hard to be the sexiest one in the family.” We think this is a contest that calls for a fair tie.

We’re expecting to see even more post-gym photos now that Kourtney’s got more time on her hands as a free woman! A report surfaced on Aug. 16 that she’s “cut off” her ex-boo Younes, according to a People source.