Kim Kardashian Matches Her Neon Green Hair To Her Lamborghini On Wild night Out In Miami

The queen of neon strikes again! Kim Kardashian went for neon green hair this time, and for a crazy reason — she wanted to match her Lamborghini! See the pics here.

Leave it to Kim Kardashian to be extra enough to match her hair to her Lamborghini. Kim enjoyed a night out on the town in Miami with bestie Larsa Pippen, and rented a neon green Lambo for the occasion. There was only one thing to do: buy a matching neon green wig. No, really. The wig was styled in her signature long, straight, Cher hair and practically glowed in the dark. She wore a skintight, metallic silver minidress and clear plastic pumps with the wild hair for her dinner with Larsa at Prime 112 steakhouse. She was pretty much a space-age babe.

Don’t expect her to take a cue from her wig and dye her hair in the same hue. She said on her Instagram story the next day that wearing the wig made her realize how much she loves her own hair! She posted three throwback photos the BeautyCon LA red carpet just to illustrate her point.

It’s actually kind of shocking that Kim was wearing a wig in the first place. She’s told mom Kris Jenner before on Keeping Up With The Kardashians that she absolutely hates them! She addressed that in her Instagram story before posting the pics and videos of her night out. “I don’t like wigs, they’re just not for me, I need my real hair.” But getting matchy-matchy with a Lambo is apparently just too hard to resist.

Are we going to see Kylie Jenner with green hair next? Kim’s little sister has taken to emulating her personal style, to the point where sometimes they’re hard to tell apart! Right now, she’s following Kim’s bleached blonde phase.