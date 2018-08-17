Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Having Wild Sex In Mexico: Could She Be Pregnant Again?

Khloe Kardashian may have given birth to baby True only four months ago, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she could be pregnant again already!

“Khloe [Kardashian] loved being pregnant, but she’s the first to say how great she feels now that she’s lost the baby weight. That being said, she could find herself pregnant again soon,” a Kardashian insider tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Surprised to hear this? Well, “Tristan [Thompson] wants to have a big family with her,” our source adds. And Khloe could technically get pregnant again — doctors suggest women only wait 6 weeks before having sex again, after giving birth. Khloe, 34, and Tristan, 27, passed that benchmark at the end of May. And it’s now August.

But even so, why the rush? Well, our source says Tristan can be very persuasive and he wants more kids. “He’s been saying that since they first fell in love, that he can see them having five or even six kids. That hasn’t changed, he loves being a dad and is even more in love with Khloe now that they have True. Khloe says she’s not ready to be pregnant again yet, but Tristan‘s a convincing guy. And they’ve been having tons of wild sex, especially on their trip to Mexico. It’s basically been like a mini honeymoon for them,” our source explains.

We have to admit — we’re not surprised to hear Khloe and Tristan have been having wild sex while in Mexico. Did you see how hot she looked in that red one-piece swimsuit the other day? Tristan probably couldn’t keep his hands off her! Whether or not a baby is made in Mexico, we’re happy to hear Khloe and Tristan are having fun together. Maybe that new relationship rule that Khloe concocted has been helping them!

HollywoodLife has reached out to both Khloe and Tristan’s reps for comment, but did not receive an immediate response.