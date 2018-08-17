Kendall Jenner strikes again with another topless photo! ‘LOVE’ magazine released a sexy new photo of Kendall nearly naked, wearing nothing but a thong and necklace. See the photo here!

Holy smokes! Kendall Jenner, 22, posed topless in fierce photo shoot for LOVE magazine. The sexy picture was posted on the magazine’s Instagram account, and Kendall looks DYNAMITE. Kendall has her arms wrapped around her body, and a star is strategically placed over one of her nipples. She’s the epitome of ’60s glamour with her bouffant hairstyle, dramatic makeup, and long pearl necklace.

Kendall previously went topless in a photo shoot for the magazine’s 10th anniversary issue. Kendall freed her nipples in a series of pictures, wearing only a red thong. Kendall is so confident with her body. The supermodel not afraid to bare it all.

Kendall also confessed to the magazine that she “was on the verge of a mental breakdown” because of all the work she was doing. “Since the beginning we’ve been super selective about what shows I would do,” she said. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the fuck those girls do. More power to ‘em. But I had a million jobs, not only catwalks but everything else. The whole combination was very overwhelming and I started to freak out a little bit and needed to take a step back.”

In between modeling gigs, Kendall took some time to go on a getaway with new boyfriend, Ben Simmons, 22. The couple went to Mexico with Khloe Kardashian, 34, and Tristan Thompson, 27, for some quality relaxation. Kendall’s focusing on herself and her relationship before New York Fashion Week in Sept. 2018!