Teen Begged Friend To ‘Wait’ & ‘Stop’ Before She Was Pushed Off 60ft In New Footage From Her Fall

Haunting footage shows the moments before Jordan Holgerson was pushed off a bridge, begging friend Taylor Smith to not do it. Watch here.

Despite Taylor Smith‘s assertion that her 16-year-old friend asked to be pushed off a 60-foot bridge at Moultan Falls Region Park in Washington, new footage shows the contrary: Jordan Holgerson was going to jump, but was ultimately too scared to go through with it. Taylor, 18, can be heard telling Jordan that she’s just going to push her, and Jordan begs her not to do it. “Just go you promised you would do it. I’m going to push you,” Taylor can be heard saying. I don’t care. I’d jump in there to save you if anything happens. Jordan, I got you.”

Jordan froze on the edge of the bridge, trying to work up the courage to jump, but decided she couldn’t. In the video, she keeps turning around and telling Taylor she’s not jumping, and to “stop” and “wait” — not push her. This contradicts what Taylor told Good Morning America on August 10.

“She wanted to jump and she was scared and she asked me to give her a push, I didn’t think about the consequences,” Taylor said. “I’ve apologized several times, but I haven’t been able to see her in person. I went to the hospital. I got asked to leave, I wasn’t allowed to see her. I never intended to hurt her, ever. I’m really sorry it turned out that way. I just pray she heals.” Taylor also apparently told Jordan’s friends, who asked her about the incident via text, that “I was there but didn’t see full what happened.”

"She could be in trouble … prosecutors say later today they will announce whether she'll face any charges."- @joefryer says of the girl who pushed her friend off of a 60-foot bridge

After she was pushed on August 7, Jordan belly flopped into the water 60 feet below, breaking six ribs, puncturing both lungs, and suffering multiple other injuries. She is now home recovering with her family, and in her first interview since the incident, said she wants her former friend to go to jail. “At first, I didn’t really want Taylor to get in trouble,” Jordan told NBC News. “But now that I’ve thought about it more, I’m kind of wanting her to sit in jail and think about at least what she did.”

Taylor has not yet been charged, but as an attorney told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, we will likely see a decision next week. If Taylor is not sentenced to prison, Jordan said she will sue her for trauma.