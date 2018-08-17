‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’: Author Jenny Han Reveals Why Movie Adaptation Is So ‘Surreal’

Thank goodness for Netflix bringing rom-com’s back to life. They’ve adapted Jenny Han’s YA bestseller ‘To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before’ and the author tells us how it’s so ‘surreal’ to see her book turned into a film.

Netflix has finally come to the rescue and revived rom-com’s. Their latest is the adaptation of Jenny Han’s Young Adult bestselling book To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before. The story follows Lara Jean Song Covey, who in eighth grade wrote letters to five boys she had crushes on but kept them in a box to herself. In high school, the letters end up leaking to the guys and she finds herself having to explain the feelings she had. It’s unique in featuring an Asian teenage girl as the lead, with Vietnamese-American actress Lana Condor playing Lara Jean. HollywoodLife.com spoke EXCLUSIVELY to author Jenny Han who tells us how “surreal” it is to see her book turned into a film.

“It was surreal. Surreal to think somebody you thought of in your head that you put to paper, and you get to set and you see the production that is involved, you see all of the equipment, and trailers, and for me it was seeing how big the crew is too, and think, ‘All these people are working to create this thing based off of something that I made.’ It is a pretty overwhelming feeling,” she explains.

Jenny says that the plot line came from her own experiences growing up. “The story was actually from my own teenage-hood. I used to write love letters to guys when I was trying to find closure, and I would just pour out all my deepest thoughts and feelings into the letter, and then I‘d seal it and put it in a hatbox, and never send it. So that actually came from my own life,” she reveals.

The author tells us how we need to see more people like Lara Jean on the screen. “I think it’s needed to have more voices, and more points of view, and I think for a long time we have not had that, and I know I never got to see an Asian American girl be the lead of a teen movie. That was never something I got to see, and I think it’s important for people to be able to imagine themselves as the hero of a story, and not as the sidekick,” she tells us. This has been such a breakthrough inclusion summer, with her YA novel turning into a Netflix hit and the film Crazy Rich Asians doing booming business at the box office. Both are classic rom coms with TATBILB having an Asian teenager as the lead and the latter features an all-Asian cast.