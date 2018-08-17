Janet Jackson is making her return in a big way! The icon is serving up music greatness in the form of ‘Made For Now,’ a collab with Daddy Yankee. Listen, here!

Janet Jackson has officially released her first single in three years, and we aren’t worthy! The 52-year-old performer is making her return to music, but don’t call it a comeback – the living legend is making it known that she never left! The singer has still got it – and if possible, has only gotten better with time. For her first single back in the game, she enlisted none other than Daddy Yankee, 41. The pair teamed up to create “Made For Now,” and the cross-genre collab is every bit the work of veteran hit-makers.

In the new smash single, Janet delivers pure pop fire. The catchy anthem shows Janet’s classic danceable vibes coming out full force! One listen to the new track, and it will be instantly stuck in your head. Somehow, the unlikely pair turned out to be a match made in music heaven! The soon-to-be released music video for “Made For Now,” was shot in Brooklyn, New York, this past July. The video was produced by Grammy-Award winning director Dave Myers, and features both stars. Fans can expect the video to be filled with a group of international dancers from Ghana, Nigeria, Grenada, Trinidad. We are so ready for this!

The video will get its debut by Janet herself on the Aug. 17 episode of MTV’s TRL. Those who tune in will get to see the video before anyone else, but the song is now available on all streaming platforms. Take a listen to the brand new track above!