Iggy Azalea Flaunts Her Hot Body In Nothing But A Towel For Sexy Pics — Tempting Tyga?

Hey sexy lady! Iggy Azalea decided to show her fans exactly what she looks like when she gets out of the shower by sharing pics wearing nothing but a towel and a smile.

It turns out Iggy Azalea looks just like the rest of us when it comes to getting out of the shower, except way more beautiful. The Aussie rapper shared a fresh-faced pic with her hair pulled back in a bun and a white towel wrapped around her sexy body via her Instagram stories on Aug. 17. She appeared to be wearing no makeup as she chilled in a bathroom while drying off. The pic is actually pretty tame by Iggy’s standards, as she’s shared IG pics topless showing off her bare breasts and tons of booty pics in tiny thongs. The fact that she’s actually somewhat covered up is a bit of a surprise for the amount she loves to flaunt her flesh.

One person who probably appreciates seeing Iggy in just a towel is Tyga. He collaborated with the 28-year-old on her song “Kream” and has wanted to be something more with the beautiful blonde, who has been keeping him in the friends zone. He was so relieved when he found out that she wasn’t dating Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, 25, even though the two had been flirting heavily online and teased that they were a couple.

“Tyga is relieved Iggy is still single and on the market. He thinks she is sexy and still wants to shoot his shot with her. Iggy has always refused to take Tyga seriously and make him her man,” we previously told you EXCLUSIVELY. “As soon as Tyga read her tweet about being single he hit her up and let her know that he’s ready and waiting for her if she decides she wants to make him her man,” our insider added

The day after Iggy told a Miami radio station on Aug. 8 that she was “in a relationship” with DeAndre, she suddenly backpedaled and bemoaned her single status on Twitter. The very next day she tweeted out the sad message, “I’m single. I have come to the conclusion I am going to be alone forever. I am completely fine with that. I have a routine now. I watch movies alone in the shower n sh*t … its nice””