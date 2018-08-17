Faith Evans & Stevie J were the picture perfect couple while attending the Black Music Honors event on Aug. 16! Check out their sweet PDA here!

Faith Evans and Stevie J stepped out for their first red carpet together since the two got hitched in a Las Vegas hotel room last month. On Aug. 16, the two attended the Black Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee and not only were the two spotted sweetly holding each other’s hands, they also shared a smooch on the red carpet. In addition to making waves with their PDA, Faith was presented with the prestigious Urban Music Icon Award at the event. Check out pics of her big with Stevie below!

And when it comes to allegations that Stevie allegedly cheated on her with a side chick, Misha Perry, Faith is still supporting her man. “Faith [Evans] is standing by Stevie J and she will continue to stand by her husband even if this [alleged] baby does turn out to be his child,” a source close to Faith told us. “The one thing that would shake Faith’s loyalty is if this woman (Misha Perry) has proof that Stevie cheated on Faith with her. It would have to be unshakeable proof — not something shady that could be faked. Like, if she’s got date stamped videos that line up with when Faith and Stevie were together and I mean really together and not on one of their many breakups.”

Recently, the two also shook off any rumors that there might be trouble in paradise in the sexiest way possible. They were seen pillow fighting in bed, making breakfast together, and getting down and dirty in a the music video for their duet “A Minute.” At one point, Stevie even kissed her breasts!

We’ll keep you posted with any more pics of the newly married couple! In the meantime, check out all of their photos together in their gallery above!