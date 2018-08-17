Cookie and Lucious may be down, but they’re not done yet. In this EXCLUSIVE new preview of ‘Empire’ season 5, the Lyons are about to discover the next big thing. Watch out, Eddie!

Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) and Lucious (Terrence Howard) are going back to their roots in Empire season 5, which premieres Sept. 26 at 8 p.m. on FOX. They may not have Empire anymore, but they haven’t lost their love for music. “I’m Cookie Lyon. I’m going to change your life,” Cookie says to a new singer in our EXCLUSIVE season 5 preview. As soon as this singer shows off her vocals, Cookie and Lucious know they have something special on their hands.

“We lost Empire, but we are still here,” Cookie declares. They get to work with this new singer, who is going to be a star. Cookie and Lucious are working everything behind the scenes, producing music that’s going to change the game. “If anybody can build magic again, it’s y’all,” Jamal (Jussie Smollett) says.

The Lyons are going to get Empire back, that’s a fact. “May we rise,” Lucious toasts. Cookie follows with, “Like always.” Long live the Lyons! Before Empire and the money and the face, it was just Cookie and Lucious. When they work together, they have the ability to rule the music industry. Eddie Barker (Forest Whitaker), it’s only a matter of time before the Lyons take Empire back.

The new preview doesn’t feature Andre (Trai Byers), but there may be an explanation for that. In the first look at season 5, it appears Andre may be in prison. After all, he did play a major hand in Anika’s shocking death in the season 4 finale. Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) and Tiana (Serayah) are also not present. Their lives were left in jeopardy when Blake’s dad fired shots at them last season.