Dwyane Wade Catches Jimmy Butler Flirting With Gabrielle Union & Fires Back In The Best Way

Dwyane Wade won’t stand for other men leaving thirsty comments on Gabrielle Union’s Instagram photos! The basketball player called out Jimmy Butler for sending his wife a flirty message!

If you’re thinking of leaving a comment on one of Gabrielle Union‘s Instagram photos, proceed with caution. If it’s too flirty, you might just get called out for it by her husband. Jimmy Butler learned that the hard way when he commented, “WELL DAMN!!” on a photo of the actress rocking a wet cropped rash guard and bikini bottoms.

Dwyane Wade clearly saw this because he then hopped into Butler’s Insta comments on a photo captioned, “The good, the bad, and the ugly.” Drawing inspiration from the caption, Wade wrote, “Put well damn in caps on my wife photo again and you’re gonna see what the good, the bad and the ugly is like,” according to The Shade Room.

Butler saw the threat, and hilariously responded by saying, “well that escalated quickly. Point noted.. I’m still coming to the bbq tho.” He added a bunch of laugh-cry face emojis for good measure.

The Bring It On star didn’t comment directly on Butler’s response, but her next post was a video of her with her man, so think of that what you will!