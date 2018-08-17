John David is the only Duggar who knows the sex of Joe and Kendra’s baby! In this EXCLUSIVE ‘Counting On’ preview, John David tags along to their appointment to get the very important information!

Joe, 23, and Kendra Duggar, 20, want to be surprised along with their families regarding the gender of their baby, so they ask Joe’s older brother, John David, 28, to be the only one who finds out in our EXCLUSIVE preview of the Aug. 20 episode of Counting On. Once he learns the sex, he’ll help set up the gender reveal party. “I’m not going to do any real girly gender reveal party. At least that’s not my plan, even if it is a girl,” John David notes.

“We decided to be surprised with the rest of the family that way we don’t have to try and keep the secret ourselves,” Kendra says in our EXCLUSIVE video. She reveals to the doctor that she’s still suffering from morning sickness, and he assures her it will likely go away soon.

John David even accompanies Joe and Kendra to the doctor’s office. “I definitely trust John to keep the secret,” Joe says. “He’s a very trustworthy guy and one who… he wont let the cat out of the bag.” John David learns the sex and doesn’t give any indication about whether or not the baby is a boy or a girl.

“Nothing you can do is going to work to pull that information out of me,” John David says when the producers ask whether Joe and Kendra’s baby is a boy or a girl. “Except for maybe, maybe we could talk a price. This is world-changing stuff right here. I mean, this is information that dictates whether the room is going to be painted pink or whether it’s going to be painted blue.” Counting On airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on TLC.