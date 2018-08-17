Chris Watts Reportedly Stuffed Wife & Daughters’ Bodies Into Oil & Gas Tanks To Hide The Smell

Shocking new details have emerged in the tragic case of Shanann Watts and her daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, whose bodies have reportedly been found four days after they went missing on Aug. 13.

Chris Watts was so desperate to hide the smell of his wife and daughters’ decomposing bodies that he allegedly stuffed their corpses into oil and gas tanks, according to gruesome new details. The 33-year-old Colorado man appeared in court on Aug. 16 for the first time following reports that he confessed to killing his pregnant wife Shanann, 34, and their two daughters Bella, 4, and Celeste, 3, who went missing on Aug. 13. But, even though law enforcement has yet to officially reveal exactly how and where the bodies were found, “high-ranking” sources shared the shocking details with Denver 7.

A body that the Frederick Police officers “strongly believe” is Shanann was found on the grounds of Anadarko Petroleum Company – where Chris worked – close to their home. Later on that day the bodies of two little girls were found, according to sources, inside oil and gas tanks that were “mostly full.” The unnamed officials said they believe Chris – who just days earlier had played the worried husband and father in a series of TV interviews – stuffed his kids’ bodies to conceal the smell. Both girls were reportedly found close to their dead mother.

The story of Shanann Watts has gripped the nation ever since she was reported missing on Aug. 13. She was last seen when she returned home from a business trip at around 2 a.m. Her husband later told police that he left their house to go work at 5:15 a.m. and – although he had been sending her texts throughout the day – she didn’t respond. By the night of Aug. 15 he was behind bars and reports shortly followed alleging that he had confessed to killing his family. Arrested on suspicion of three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with human remains, he entered no plea when he appeared before a judge, shackled and in chains the following day. HollywoodLife has reached out to Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke and Chris’s public defender James Merson for comment. So far they have yet to respond.

In the meantime, Shanann’s grief-stricken family and friends have spoken of their horror at the outcome. “Those two little girls are so innocent and so sweet,” Ashley Bell, whose daughters played with Bella and Celeste told CBS News. She added, “I just don’t understand how you could do this to your family.” On Aug. 17, Shanann’s brother Frankie Rzucek took to Facebook to pour his heart out about his loss. In a lengthy statement he partly wrote, “I really don’t know what to say. I just thank God that I got to spend the last 6 weeks loving, laughing, and enjoying what precious time I had with my sister and nieces that I loved with every inch of my soul. I wish I could go back in time and be there to keep you safe from harm. Sorry uncle couldn’t save you. Absolutely heartbroken.”