Cardi B & Nicki Minaj Seated Across From Each Other At MTV VMAs: Will They Have Awkward Run-In?

HollywoodLife has the seating arrangements for the MTV Video Music Awards and Cardi B is sitting quite close to Nicki Minaj! See where they’ll be planted throughout the show!

MTV has locked in a seating chart for the Video Music Awards! HollywoodLife was able to stop by Radio City Music Hall where all the fun will go down, and see where all of your favorite celebs will be sitting throughout the show. The most interesting arrangement was that Cardi B will be perched just across the aisle from her rumored foe Nicki Minaj.

We did know these two were going to be there – Cardi is opening the show and has 12 nominations and Nicki’s also scheduled to perform and is up for the Best Hip-Hop video award. But what we didn’t know is just how closely the pair of rappers would be in the audience. However, it’s unlikely any sort of drama will occur since their reported feud really isn’t much of one.

In an interview with Beats 1 host Ebro Darden on Aug. 16, Nicki explained that she doesn’t have a problem with the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker. “Now, I didn’t know Cardi and I had an issue, but I guess we do since you’re saying it and other people are saying it,” she explained, according to Complex. “To me, she may have taken an issue with things that I’ve said, but I’m not going to bite my tongue […] You gotta have thick skin. People talk shit about me all the time […] You can’t be expect to be liked and loved and praised all the fuckin’ time. Give me a break.”

Cardi also told the same interviewer that she feel like the beef between her and the “Barbie Tingz” artist was concocted by fan speculation. “I just feel like it’s really internet made-up,” she said in April. “I really feel like fans and people really want to see that happen because it’s really entertaining. To see people beef is entertaining.” Yeah, so don’t count on a “Cardi, what’s good?” moment this time around.