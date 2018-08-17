Our soul/EDM dreams have come true! Calvin Harris & Sam Smith have joined forces for a brand new single. Listen to the dynamic track, here!

What do you get when you mold together the sounds of Sam Smith, 26, and Calvin Harris, 34? Pop music perfection. The two music megastars came together for the release of “Promises,” and it’s honestly a music match made in heaven! The smooth vocals of Sam give the track it’s soulful vibe, but the classic Calvin thumping beat we know and love is still there! Together, the two can do wrong, and “Promises” in an instant hit!

Calvin is the king of summer jams, and is still riding high off his success of “One Kiss” with Dua Lipa. The Jessie Reyez written track commanded the airwaves and landed a spot a Billboard’s Hot 100 Chart. Last year, Calvin slayed summer as well, with his smash single “Feels” featuring Pharrell. While “Promises” serves as Sam’s first collaboration with Calvin, it is by no means his first EDM centric track! He previously joined forces with Disclosure on “Latch.”

“Promises” isn’t the only thing that Calvin’s fans are excited over this summer. The EDM star also just announced a new residency on the island of Ibiza! The series of parties, which will take place at nightlife hot spot Pacha, will be called Tuesdays On Mars. Fans of the DJ can catch him flexing behind the booth on the 14th, 18th and 28th of August. Spontaneous trip to Ibiza anyone?