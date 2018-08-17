Bethenny Frankel’s BF Reportedly Told Cops Why He Took Deadly Combination Of Drugs Before He Passed

While we knew that Bethenny Frankel’s boyfriend passed away due to an apparent oxycodone overdose, a new report sheds light on exactly what happened in his last few minutes before death.

Bethenny Frankel’s late boyfriend, Dennis Shields, may have been clinging to life after his August 10 overdose, but in the final minutes before his passing, he was able to utter a few last worlds. Dennis told paramedics and law enforcement on the scene that he’d taken some of his prescribed oxycodone in addition to Vicodin and a sleeping pill, according to TMZ. The reasoning? Dennis mixed the drugs in an attempt to ease his back pain he was experiencing after an injury, a source said. Just heartbreaking.

Bethenny’s boyfriend died in his apartment in Trump Tower, in New York City, after attempts by his assistant to resuscitate him. His assistant had administered 2 doses of Narcan before authorities arrived. An additional dose of Narcan was also administered, but Dennis could not be saved. Dennis had been romantically linked to the Real Housewives of New York star since 2016, and the pair had a very on-again, off-again romance. Nevertheless, the two were very much in love and had the utmost respect for each other. Just days before his death, Dennis even praised Bethenny on the Listen Up Show with Mitchell Chadrow. “She’s great. She’s a great mother,” he raved.

The RHONY star took a moment to honor her late lover on Instagram after his passing. “Rest In Peace my sweet babies who gave me endless unconditional love,” she said below a photo of Dennis and her late dog. “#nowandforever” she captioned the post. Ugh, our hearts.

Meanwhile, Bethenny’s ex-husband Jason Hoppy, 47, is trying to use Dennis’ tragic death against her. “It was reported that he died of an Oxycodone overdose…Our concern is while his death is very sad, this raises serious concerns about Ms. Frankel’s parental judgment,” Jason’s lawyer said in court. He went on to attack Bethenny. “Dennis Shields spent a great deal of time with Bryn and even cared for Bryn at times when Ms. Frankel wasn’t around. Considering Mr. Shields’ addiction, what does that say about Ms. Frankel’s parenting that she would allow this person to care for her daughter?” Ouch. While Bethenny is still in mourning over her late ex, maybe we should give her a break right now. Our hearts go out to all the friends and family of Dennis, Bethenny included.