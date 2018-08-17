Aubrey O’Day & Don Trump Jr. Exchanged ‘Dirty Texts’ While He Was Married, Omarosa Claims

New details about Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged affair were revealed in Omarosa’s new book — and she claims that things were STEAMY between the two.

News of Aubrey O’Day and Donald Trump Jr.’s alleged affair in 2011 and 2012 has mostly blown over, but Omarosa Manigault is bringing it back into the spotlight thanks to her new book, Unhinged. In the book, Omarosa claims that Aubrey showed her “a long chain of dirty texts” and “very personal photos” that she exchanged with Don Jr. During the alleged affair, Aubrey also reportedly told Omarosa, “[Don’s] leaving his wife. They basically aren’t together anymore. They’re separated.” This isn’t the first time news of dirty texts between Aubrey and Trump Jr. have made headlines, either — it was previously reported that the reason the alleged affair ended was because Don’s then-pregnant wife, Vanessa Trump, found the texts on his phone.

Both Aubrey and Don Jr. have yet to comment on their alleged months-long tryst, but it’s reported that it started when she appeared on Celebrity Apprentice and lasted for several months. Once it ended, he stayed with his wife, and she gave birth to their fourth child that October. Their fifth child was born in 2014. However, Don and Vanessa’s marriage did not prove stable enough to last, and they separated at the beginning of 2018. He is now in a relationship with Kimberly Guilfoyle as they settle their divorce.

Meanwhile, Aubrey seemingly hinted at her relationship with Donald years ago, long before the alleged affair went public. In 2013, she released the song “DJT” (yes, Don Jr.’s initials), and on the track, she sang about the end of a relationship with a man who was taken. “You want to believe that everything with me was a lie?” she said. “A fantasy? You want to go back and live in the life that you had forever?”

Although Aubrey and Omarosa did not appear on the same season of Celebrity Apprentice, they were connected through that show. Plus, Omarosa was previously very close with the Trump family, and even served as the White House’s Director of Communications for the Office Of Public Liaison from 2016 until Dec. 2017. Certainly, it would not be surprising for Omarosa to have gotten this information from Aubrey that she shared in her book.