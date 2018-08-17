Ariana Grande’s Sexiest Music Video Looks Of All-Time

Ariana Grande is one of the hottest musicians as of right now, and we’re obsessed with both her music…and her style! We’re taking a look at her sexiest music video looks of all time — check it out!

God might as well be a woman because Ariana Grande, 25, is slaying in every aspect of life right now! She’s got the perfect man, Pete Davidson, an incredible album that just dropped, and an amazing wardrobe. Talk about a triple threat! Whether you’re an old school Ari fan or you can’t get enough of her new tunes, everyone agrees that Ari’s music videos are some of the sexiest EVER! We’re taking a closer look at some of her hottest music video looks of all time to celebrate her new album, Sweetener, which dropped on Aug. 17!

Undeniably, Ariana’s “No Tears Left To Cry” video features tons of hot looks in addition to being an awesome music video! Ari had fans waiting two whole years for new music at this point, so this video had to make an impact! Thankfully it did not disappoint! Ariana wore a white poofy dress with black polka dots and thigh high black leather boots as she tumbled off the side of a building in the footage. Her hair was bright platinum blonde and, we must say, we love this hairstyle! She also wore a gorgeous forrest green ball gown in the video, which provided an elegant twist.

Another fan favorite music video is “The Light Is Coming,” which she and Nicki Minaj, 35, collaboratedd on. Ari rocked her signature high pony tail again, and wore some super short shorts with a crop top. She paired her look with some Reebok sneakers, which she is an ambassador for. Overall, it’s a super hot, sporty look that we can’t get enough of… not to mention her abs are on fleek!

