Ariana Grande’s ‘Better Off’ From ‘Sweetener’ Talks About Rocky Romance With Mac Miller

We were not expecting this! Ariana Grande penned one of her new tracks off ‘Sweetener’ about none other than her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller. Listen to how she’s ‘Better Off’ without him!

Ariana Grande may have forgiven Mac Miller for their rocky two-year relationship, but she surely has not forgotten. The 25-year-old pop star just released her fourth studio album, Sweetener, and one of the tracks off the album seems to allude to her past lover. In the song “Better Off” Ariana sings “I’m better off without him//I’m better off being a wild one.” She then adds “And you oughta learn how to keep it a thousand//So that I’m better off not being around ya.” Ouch! Ok, so Ariana might be over Mac by this point, but that doesn’t mean she doesn’t still think about their time together!

Before moving on with her now fiancé Pete Davidson, Ariana spent several years in what she called a “scary” and “toxic” relationship with the “Smile Back” rapper. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course) but shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his s–t together is a very major problem,” Ariana said on Twitter to shameless fans. Not long after the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer broke up with Mac, he received a DUI after drunkenly crashing his car.

Ariana was sure to include a few lighter songs on her album too, though.”R.E.M.” is a gorgeous and uplifting song that was co-written by Beyonce and Ari claims is her favorite song off of Sweetener. And of course, the song “Pete Davidson” serves as a sweet ode to her future husband that she says she wrote the first week they started hanging out together in May. Sweetener marks the pop star’s first album in over two years, since she dropped Dangerous Woman, which went on to be certified platinum.

Ariana isn’t the only one channeling her emotions into music. It was speculated that Mac Miller’s single “Small Worlds,” from his latest album, was about Ariana. On the track, Mac sings, “I know I probably need to do better, f*** whoever, keep my s*** together.” “Don’t wanna grow old so I smoke just in case,” he also says, later adding, “That’s why I wrote this song, told myself to hold on, I can feel my fingers slippin’, in a motherf***in instant I’ll be gone.”